Tollywood star Ram Charan and producer Dil Raju met director S Shankar in Chennai on Sunday, July 4 to discuss their upcoming film, tentatively titled RC15. The actor took to Twitter on Monday to share a photo of himself along with Shankar and Dil Raju, and wrote, “Had a fabulous day in Chennai yesterday! Thank you @shankarshanmugh Sir and family for being such great hosts. Looking forward to #RC15. Updates coming very soon!” The makers of the upcoming film are yet to reveal further details about the project.

Interestingly, RC15, Ram Charan’s 15th outing, also marks Dil Raju’s 50th production venture. Ram Charan will be next seen in Acharya alongside his father, Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi. The Koratala Siva directorial stars Kajal Aggarwal opposite Chiranjeevi while Pooja Hegde will star opposite Ram Charan. The father-son duo have teamed up earlier for the 2015 movie Bruce Lee: The Fighter, in which Chiranjeevi appeared in a cameo role. The supporting cast of Acharya includes Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Tanikella Bharani and Ajay. Regina Cassandra has been roped in for a cameo role. The movie was slated for release on May 13 but the release was postponed in view of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ram Charan is also filming for SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, co-starring Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt. Ram Charan is essaying the role of revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju in the movie while Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem. Bankrolled by DVV Entertainments, RRR also stars Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody in supporting roles.

Recently, the makers of RRR released a new poster from the movie and announced that the shooting is progressing at a rapid pace. “Moving at a rapid pace Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie @tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon,” the tweet read. RRR will be released in four languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam