In pics: Ram Charan’s images from the sets of Rajamouli's ‘RRR’ go viral

Team ‘RRR’ also unveiled a new poster featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan on June 29 and announced that the crew is close to wrapping up the shoot.

Following the massive success of the Baahubali franchise, fans are waiting to see what is in store for them in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming movie RRR. Many users took to social media recently to discuss the movie, after pictures of popular Tollywood actor Ram Charan on the sets of RRR went viral. Ram Charan is sporting a casual look in a plain tee, black trousers and sports shoes in the images. He is seen speaking with a young boy. His attire suggests that the photographs were clicked before or after the shoot since Ram Charan is essaying the role of revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju in the movie.

Team RRR also unveiled a new poster from the movie on Tuesday, June 29 and announced that the crew is close to wrapping up the shoot, with only two more songs left to be filmed. Noting that the shooting has been progressing at a rapid pace, team RRR also added that the lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan have completed dubbing in two languages and will soon complete dubbing for the rest as well. RRR will be released in four languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

“Moving at a rapid pace Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie @tarak9999& @alwaysramcharanhave completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon,” the tweet read.

The new poster features Ram Charan and Jr NTR enjoying a bike ride together, with Jr NTR seen in the driver’s seat, while Ram Charan is seated behind him.



Image Credit: Twitter/ Kaushik LM

The big-budget period drama RRR is based on the lives of two legendary freedom fighters –Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR). The movie marks the Tollywood debut of actor Alia Bhatt, who has a lead role in the film as well. Bankrolled by DVV Entertainments, RRR also stars actors Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody in supporting roles.