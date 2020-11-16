‘Rallies that divide people won’t be allowed’: AIADMK mouthpiece slams BJP’s Vel Yatra

In its mouthpiece ‘Namadhu Amma,’ the AIADMK said the government will not make space for politics stemming out of religious hatred.

Continuing its stance against its ally BJP’s Vel Yatra, the AIADMK reiterated that it will not allow politics that are divisive on religious lines in Tamil Nadu. In a strongly-worded column in its mouthpiece ‘Namadhu Amma,’ the AIADMK said that be it Karuppar Kootam (the YouTube channel which was slammed for allegedly insulting Kanda Shashti Kavasam, a hymn sang in praise of Lord Muruga) or those who hold up the saffron flag (referring to the BJP and RSS that is spearheading the Vel Yatra in Tamil Nadu), the state government under its leadership will not make space for politics stemming out of religious hatred.

“The peaceful state of Tamil Nadu will not allow processions that aim at dividing people on the basis of caste and religion. All those concerned must understand this. The people of Tamil Nadu have repeatedly proven to the entire country that the Dravidian cradle of Tamil Nadu is the place where religion is considered as a guiding lamp for human beings and not to propagate hatred,” the newspaper said. Adding that all religions preach for peace and love among mankind, Namadhu Amma said, “AIADMK, which is beyond religion and caste, will not allow vote-bank politics based on religion. People who are going for Vel Yatra must understand this.” The newspaper added that everybody must understand the peaceful and united ways of people in Tamil Nadu. “In a peaceful state like Tamil Nadu, (they) must understand the unity among the people, be it Karuppar Kootam or those who hold Saffron flags.”

The column in Namadhu Amma comes ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s arrival in Tamil Nadu on November 21. He is expected to take part in the BJP events in the state in the run-up to the 2021 Assembly polls.

The AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu has been at the forefront of obstructing BJP’s Vel Yatra in the state. The yatra, planned from November 6 to December 6 across Tamil Nadu, is aimed at consolidating the Hindu votes in the state.

However, the state government has repeatedly refused to grant permission for the procession, has arrested the leaders for taking out the procession without permission and has also revoked the permission for holding religious, political, cultural congregations that exceed 100 persons across the state.