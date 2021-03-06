Watch: Mammootty presents teaser of Rajisha’s sports drama ‘Kho Kho’

Mammootty had also presented the first-look poster of ‘Kho Kho’ when it was released in August 2020.

Mollywood star Mammootty presented the teaser of Rajisha Vijayan’s upcoming film Kho Kho on Saturday. The sports drama film is directed and written by Rahul Riji Nair, who won four Kerala state film awards for his 2017 Malayalam film Ottamuri Velicham. Actor Mammooty took to Facebook to present the teaser of Kho Kho. “Happy to present the teaser of Kho Kho. All the best to Rahul Riji Nair, Rajisha Vijayan and to the entire team,” the post read.

The first look poster of Kho Kho was also presented by actor Mammotty when it was released in August last year. Rajisha will essay the role of a Kho Kho coach at a school. The film tracks the journey of Rajisha’s character and throws the spotlight on how she struggles to put together a team of Kho Kho players at a school that is not supportive of students pursuing extracurricular activities or sports.

Watch the teaser of 'Kho Kho' here:

The makers of the film announced in August 2020 that the sports venture will star Rajisha in the lead role. This marks the actor’s second sports film, after the 2019 Malayalam film Finals. Apart from Rajisha, Kho Kho also stars Mamitha Baiju, Venkitesh VP and Renjit Shekar Nair in pivotal roles.

The technical team comprises cinematographer Tobin Thomas, Siddhartha Pradeep as the music composer and Christy Sebastian as editor. Kho Kho is bankrolled under the banner of First Print Studios. Capital Studioz has acquired the pan-Indian distribution rights for the movie.

Rajisha made her acting debut with the 2016 Malayalam film Anuraga Karikkin Vellam. She bagged the Kerala State Film Award under the Best Actress category for her role. Meanwhile, she will be seen in the much-anticipated Kollywood movie Karnan, in which she will be sharing the screen with actor Dhanush. Karnan is directed by Mari Selvaraj.

Meanwhile, Mammootty will be seen in the Jofin T Chacko directorial The Priest. The mystery thriller also features Manju Warrier, Nikhila Vimal and Saniya Iyappan in important roles.