Rajinikanth's 'Darbar': Lyca says Malaysian company lying about dues, verdict reserved

The Malaysian company had alleged that Lyca owed them money, Lyca says the company is miffed at not being given rights for the movie.

Rajinikanth’s Darbar that is scheduled to release in less then a week on January 9, was certified ‘U/A’ by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on December 30, 2019. The film’s total run time is 159.28 minutes, that is close to 2 hours and 40 minutes.

The certification has come at a time when the makers of Darbar are fighting a suit filed by Malaysia based entertainment company DMY Creations SDN BDH.

DMY stated Lyca had owed them Rs 23.70 crore as outstanding dues for an amount they had previously loaned out to them. In that regard, they had sought for a ban on Darbar’s release.

In their countersuit filed on January 3, Lyca has now alleged that DMY Creations is liable to pay them an outstanding due of Rs 1.59 crore for distributing their films 2.0, Vada Chennai, Maari and Vantha Rajavathan Varuven.

They have also refuted DMY Creations’ claim that they borrowed any amount from the latter.

Further, they have alleged that DMY Creations have been aggrieved since Lyca has refrained from giving them the Malaysia distribution rights for two subsequent films - Kaappaan and Darbar. Upon hearing the case, Justice Jayachandran has reserved his verdict.

Darbar, starring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead, has been directed by AR Murugadoss. The film stars Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu, Jeeva, Prakash Raj, Nivetha Thomas, Dalip Tahil, Soori, Harish Uthaman, Manobala, Suman, Anandaraj, Rao Ramesh and Bose Venkat in important roles.

Just a few days ago, as a promotion for the film, SpiceJet airlines unveiled ‘Darbar Rajini’ livery on its flights. The outside branding of the flight bearing an image of Rajinikanth in police uniform from his upcoming movie Darbar also has the film’s title on it. The pictures of the flight were shared by Anirudh, the film’s music director and Rajinikanth’s nephew, on his Instagram page. A representative from SpiceJet confirmed to TNM that four aircrafts are already flying with the brand new ‘Thalaivar’ livery on them.