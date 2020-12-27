Rajinikanth's condition is stable, decision on discharge soon: Apollo Hospital

The hospital on Saturday said that the actor was doing well and that a decision would be taken on his discharge on Sunday.

Actor Rajinikanth, who was admitted to Apollo hospital in Hyderabad on December 25, is expected to be discharged on Sunday evening or on Monday morning. The information was reportedly confirmed by the actorâ€™s brother Sathyanarayana to a television channel. The hospital, on Saturday, issued a press release stating that the actor was doing well and that a decision would be taken on his discharge on Sunday.

The hospital on Saturday, providing an update on the 70-year old actor's health, said results of some of the investigations carried out showed nothing alarming, similar to those completed before. "Rajinikanth is stable," the brief bulletin said, adding that a few more reports were awaited. "Based on the reports of remaining investigations and his blood pressure status overnight, a call will be taken tomorrow morning on his discharge," the hospital said.

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami spoke to the actor over phone and enquired about his health. An official release issued in Chennai by the Chief Minister said that the former prayed for the actor's speedy recovery.

Earlier in the day, the hospital said that the actor's blood pressure was still on the higher side though it was under better control than on Friday and he was progressing well. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and actor-politician Kamal Haasan were among those who wished the actor a speedy recovery.

On Friday, Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad for severe blood pressure fluctuation. He has been in the Telangana capital since December 13 to shoot for Tamil film, Annaatthe, a Sun Pictures production.

After four members from the filmâ€™s crew tested positive for the coronavirus, the actor reportedly isolated himself. The actor, who is set to launch his own political party next month ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, tested negative for COVID-19 and was going to return to Chennai on December 25.

(With inputs from PTI)

