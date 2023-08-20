Rajinikanth visits under-construction Ram temple in Ayodhya

The Superstar, accompanied by his wife Latha, also visited the Hanumangiri temple in Ayodhya.

Flix Politics

Actor Rajinikanth and his wife Latha Rajinikanth visited the under-construction Ram temple in Ayodhya on Sunday, August 20. The couple also visited the makeshift temple where the ‘Ram Lalla’ statue has been placed till the temple construction is over. The couple also visited the famed Hanumagiri temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking to the media after the temple visits, Rajini said, “I am very lucky. This has been a long-held dream.” When asked how he views the ongoing work for the Ram Janmabhoomi Corridor and the construction of the Ram temple, Rajini replied that it was “historic” and added, “After it opens, see how else it will be transformed.”

The construction of the Ram temple is seen as a critical element of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Hindutva project. The construction of the temple, being built in the wake of anti-Muslim violence and the demolition of the Babri Masjid, was one of the BJP’s poll promises. A promise the BJP was able to carry through with the help of the Supreme Court verdict in 2019.



Rajinikanth at the under-construction Ayodhya temple

Prior to their temple visit, the couple had on Saturday met with the Uttar Pradesh CM in Lucknow. At the meeting, Rajini took Yogi’s blessings by touching his feet. The viral video of the incident sparked outrage from fans of the Superstar.

On Sunday, scores of fans took to social media to express their disappointment with the star for touching Yogi Adityanath’s feet, with many pointing out how he was receiving blessings from a man younger than him and someone who has taken several anti-Dalit and Muslim stances in the past. One user claimed that this was the “highest form of humiliation” and said that actions like this “define one’s character.” However, a section of the internet said that it was Rajini’s personal choice to greet Yogi Adityanath and that he must not be judged for that.