Actor Rajinikanth visited Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath in his official residence in Lucknow on August 19 and it was reported that the actor would watch his latest movie Jailer with the CM.

A video of actor Rajinikanth receiving blessings from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by touching his feet has gone viral. The actor and his wife Latha Rajinikanth had visited the Chief Minister in his official residence in Lucknow on Saturday, August 19, and it was reported that the actor would watch his latest movie Jailer with Adityanath. However, many were not pleased with Rajinikanth’s action of touching the UP CM’s and expressed their displeasure, others pointed out that he was taking blessings from Yogi Adityanath who was also the chief priest of the Gorakhnath temple.

Several X users called out the irony of Rajinikanth’s actions considering he acted in Pa Ranjith’s Kaala where he plays a godfather to Tamil people in Dharavi’s slums. In this movie, Karikaalan (played by Rajinikanth) asks a young girl not to touch her feet as he believes that everyone is equal and asks her to greet him with a namaste instead. Some even edited the clips from Kaala and the video of Rajinikanth touching Yogi Adityanath’s feet and called it ‘reel vs real life’.

Others pointed out how Rajinikanth was receiving blessings from a man who is younger than him and has taken several anti-Dalit and Muslim stances in the past. One user claimed that this was the “highest form of humiliation” and actions like this “define one’s character.” He said, “Rajini touching Yogi Adityanath's (accused of hate crimes against Indian Muslims and Dalits) feet is the highest form of humiliation. It's the most disturbing moment! You may be a superstar, your movie may even collect 1000 cr but gestures like this, what truly defines someone's character. Tamil people will never forget this!”

Another X user said that Tamil Nadu was the land of self-respect and such a gesture from Rajinikanth was humiliating not just for him but for the entire state. She said, “Tamilnadu is the Land of Self-respect THIS is not humiliating moment for Rajinikant of his stature/age, its a great humiliation for TN which celebrated him as "THALAIVAR”.”

However, a section of the internet said that it was Rajini’s personal choice to greet Yogi Adityanath and must not be judged for that. One user said, “Rajinikanth maybe a celeb but he is an actor. Whatever he does in movies, is just action and he can't replicate in real life anyway. Yogi Adityanath is a Yogi and even elders pay respect to him. It's Rajini's own wish to do so. Who are we to judge?”

