Rajinikanth tests negative for coronavirus, to return to Chennai from ‘Annaatthe’ sets

The shoot of the actor’s upcoming movie ‘Annaatthe’ was suspended after multiple crew members on the set tested positive for coronavirus.

The shooting for Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, that resumed just recently, has been cut short after four members from the film’s crew tested positive for coronavirus. Sun Pictures, which is producing the film, tweeted the information along with the news that apart from the four, the rest of the film’s crew, including the 70-year-old actor, have tested negative for coronavirus. “To ensure utmost safety #Annaatthe shooting has been postponed,” Sun Pictures tweeted.

The tweet comes soon after news that Rajinikanth may be returning to Chennai following COVID-19 cases being reported on the sets of Annaatthe.

Announcement : During routine testing at #Annaathe shoot 4 crew members have tested positive for Covid19. Superstar @rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative. To ensure utmost safety #Annaatthe shooting has been postponed. — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) December 23, 2020

Notably, Rajinikanth, along with his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth and actor Nayanthara, flew to Hyderabad just a day after his birthday, on December 13. On the flight, the film’s crew and the flight’s crew members who were present had arranged for a small post-birthday celebration for him. A video of Rajinikanth cutting cake in the flight had gone viral. Actor Keerthy Suresh was also said to be a part of this schedule.

Tipped to be a rural drama, the film is being directed by Siruthai Siva. The film also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbhu in key roles. The film was officially launched last December in Chennai in a low-key affair. Rajinikanth had about 40% of filming remaining and this schedule at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad was supposed to be for 45 days. Rajinikanth who will be announcing his political party on December 31 was hopeful of completing filming by December 28 followed by dubbing schedule during the first week of January 2021.

Only recently, the actor had admitted that his doctors had advised him that he needed to be cautious during the pandemic as he has several health issues.

Rajinikanth was last seen playing an angry cop out to avenge his daughter’s death in Darbar, which was directed by A R Murugadoss. The film featured Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in crucial roles. Darbar had received mostly negative reviews.