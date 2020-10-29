Rajinikanth says viral note hinting at him quitting politics is fake

He however added that the concerns about his health, mentioned in the message are true.

news Politics

On Wednesday, a viral message purportedly written by actor Rajinikanth, that said he would not be entering politics after all, owing to his health condition, began doing the rounds. This led to heated discussion among fans and his critics. Following the discussion, the actor himself has addressed the viral message and has clarified that it is not true.

In a statement put out on his official social media handles, Rajini has said that while the “statement” is fake, what is stated about his health is true. “A letter appearing to be my statement is being shared virally on social media and in the press. Everyone knows that it is not my statement. Nevertheless, the stuff about my health and my doctor’s advice to me are all true. I will make an announcement regarding my political stand to the people regarding this at the right time after consulting with my Rajini Makkal Mandram members,” reads his clarification issued on Thursday.

The viral message that was doing the rounds on social media, had indicated that the actor may not enter politics and that he would make his final decision public by December this year. "I do not fear for my life. I am more concerned about people's welfare. To usher in the political change I had promised, I have to plunge actively into the political field: Midway through if my health deteriorates, it could pose fresh challenges to the political process itself. If I am to take the plunge. I have to launch it (political party) before January 15 and reveal my decision in December itself. I leave it to my fans and the people to decide what I should do, based on the then prevailing situation. People's judgement is God's judgement, Jai Hind,” is the message that was doing the rounds.

In December 2017, Rajinikanth gathered his fans at Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam, the wedding hall he owns in Chennai, and made a much dramatic announcement of his entry into politics. This was highly debated at the time, as the star was time and again put under the spotlight for his political ambitions or the lack thereof.

Yet, almost three years down the line, the star has remained a reluctant politician so far, not having made any progress in forming his official political party. Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) is his fan club turned political organisation. The actor who is currently working with director Siva in the upcoming film Annaatthhe, had said during a press meet held earlier this year, that even if his party contested in the upcoming state elections in 2021, he would not contest for the post of Chief Minister.