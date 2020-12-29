Rajinikanth says not entering politics, his 'advisor' Gurumurthy says 1996 will repeat

The Thuglak magazine too seems to have been caught unawares about Rajinikanth's decision as it's latest edition speaks about the actor's party and BJP.

news Politics

Thuglak editor S Gurumurthy, also known as Rajinikanth's 'advisor', has been known to be as someone who pushed for the actor to join politics. However, on Tuesday after Rajinikanth announced that he would not be joining politics due to health complications, Gurumurthy tweeted that Rajinikanth would still make a 'political impact' in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Gurumurthy said, "After Rajinikanth's health set back he told me about his decision. It was inevitable."

"But read the penultimate paragraph of his statement, saying that without directly entering politics, he will serve the people of Tamil Nadu. In my assessment, he will make a political impact on TN like in 1996," he added, referring to Rajinikanth's three page statement.

After @rajinikanth health set back he told me he about his decision. It was inevitable. But read the penultimate para of his statement saying without directly in politics he will serve the people of Tamil Nadu. In my assessment he will make a political impact on TN. Like in 1996 https://t.co/ukjLL5VO73 — S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy) December 29, 2020

Gurumurthy was referring to the actor’s famous statement in 1996, when he said, “Even God can’t save Tamil Nadu if Jayalalithaa returns to power.” The statement is often believed by political observers to have swung the Assembly elections in favour of the DMK-Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) combine.

However, since then, there has been no election where Rajinikanth had such an impact. The political scenario in 1996 was also very different as Jayalalithaa was facing several allegations of corruption and amassing wealth, with palpable public sentiment against her.

Observers also point out that in 1996, he had made such a statement for the first time. Stating that things have changed since then and that he has lost some standing because of dilly-dallying, Arun Ram, Resident Editor, Times of India, told Times Now, "Even without a party, what he says would be important in a political scenario. But his statements would not carry the weight that they did in 1996."

Multiple sources had confirmed to TNM, that even earlier in December, when the actor had met office bearers of the Rajini Makkal Mandram, he was diffident about starting the party. According to sources, It was Gurumurthy who perhaps convinced Rajinikanth to go ahead, reportedly after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"It was Gurumurthy who wanted Rajinikanth in politics more than Rajinikanth himself. The long term plan was to make way for a non Dravidian party option and create a vote bank for BJP. That won't happen now. Therefore he is trying to talk about 1996 and making Rajinikanth endorse a party. If that does happen, it will be AIADMK that Rajinikanth backs," said a political analyst who had long meetings with Rajinikanth in the past months.

With the actor opting out, it remains to be seen if the AIADMK-BJP combine will persuade Rajinikanth to promote their alliance in the upcoming elections.

Moreover, it does seem that even Gurumurthy was not fully aware of Rajini's plan, as the Thuglak magazine in it's latest edition speaks about the actor's party and how an umbrella alliance with PMK, DMDK and BJP will weaken the DMK.