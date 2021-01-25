Rajinikanthâ€™s â€˜Annaattheâ€™ gets release date

The film marks Rajinikanthâ€™s first-time collaboration with director Siva and also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbhu in key roles.

Flix Kollywood

Superstar Rajinikanthâ€™s Annaatthe will be released worldwide on November 4 this year. Sun Pictures, which is producing the film, announced it on their social media handle. The film marks Rajinikanthâ€™s first-time collaboration with director Siva, who is popular for making films such as Veeram and Viswasam.

Tipped to be a rural drama, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbhu in key roles. The film was officially launched last December in Chennai in a low-key affair. Annaatthe will have music by D Imman, who has previously worked with Siva in Viswasam. Sivaâ€™s standard technical collaborators, cinematographer Vetri and editor Ruben, have joined him for this project as well.

While the shooting of the film started in February 2020, it has been put on hold several times due to the pandemic. Recently the shoot was suspended due to multiple COVID-19 cases on the film set in Hyderabad.

Rajinikanth himself was also hospitalised on Christmas Day in Hyderabad after suffering from severe hypertension and exhaustion. He was discharged two days later on December 27, with his doctors advising him to take complete bedrest for a week.

Two days after he was discharged, the actor also announced that he will not be pursuing politics.

Rajinikanth was last seen playing an angry cop out to avenge his daughterâ€™s death in Darbar, which was directed by AR Murugadoss. The film also starred Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in crucial roles. Anirudh Ravichander had composed music for Darbar while Santosh Sivan cranked the camera. Despite grossing over Rs 200 crore worldwide, Darbar had a lukewarm response at the box-office. The film, which marked the first-time collaboration of Rajinikanth and AR Murugadoss, had incurred losses of over Rs 70 crore. This is said to be one of the biggest losses in the starâ€™s career.