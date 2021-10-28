Rajinikanth at Kauvery hospital in Chennai, publicist says routine check-up

Superstar Rajinikanth has been admitted to the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. “This is a routine check-up, and there is nothing to worry about," Riaz Ahmed, the actor’s publicist, told TNM. Rajinikanth recently returned to Chennai after attending the 67th National Film Awards in Delhi, where he received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Multiple reports have confirmed that the Superstar was admitted to the Kauvery Hospital on Thursday, October 28, and that tests are underway. His wife, Latha Rajinikanth, also told Puthiyathalaimurai TV that he is in hospital for his annual full-body check-up.

Rajinikanth, who was ready to take a plunge into politics early this year, revoked his decision citing health problems. In December 2020, Rajinikanth was hospitalised due to severe fluctuations in blood pressure. He was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Two days later, he said he will not be joining politics. “I see this health complication (hospitalisation) as a warning given to me by God,” he had said.

Later, in July this year, once again ruling out his political entry, Rajinikanth said he was dissolving the Rajini Makkal Mandram, which was an organisation of fan clubs. The outfit was touted as a precursor to his political party.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth fans have taken to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery.

The trailer of Rajinikanth’s latest Tamil film, Annaatthe, was released on Wednesday, October 27. The film stars Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara, among others.