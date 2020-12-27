Rajinikanth to go ahead with announcement on party launch on Dec 31: Sources

Sources close to Rajnikanth tell TNM that since the announcement is to be made on social media, it will be on schedule.

After two days of hospitalisation with complaints of severe hypertension and exhaustion, Rajnikanth was discharged from a private hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday, albeit with strict advisory including a week’s bed rest. With his doctors advising him to avoid stress, and limit his physical activities, questions have now been raised as to whether Rajini will be able to go ahead with his party launch as planned.

However, sources close to him confirmed to TNM that Rajnikanth is expected to go ahead with the announcement of the launch of his party as scheduled on December 31. They say that since the announcement was to be made on social media either by releasing a video or through Twitter, the health complications will not prove to be a hindrance. Sources also have confirmed that at this time making an announcement will not be a strain on Rajnikanth’s health. Sources said that the next couple of weeks will also give him time to recuperate ahead of the formal launch of his party likely in January.

“There is a lot of work to be done, he is aware of it. But he is determined now to go ahead with the party launch announcement as he feels if not now then it will never happen. So while he will have to find ways of being safe, he will lead the party,” said a source close to Rajnikanth.

Rajnikanth took to Twitter on December 3 to confirm that he will enter politics and also that his yet-to-be-launched party will contest in the 2021 Tamil Nadu elections. His announcement at the time came three years after he first announced his political entry on December 31, 2017.

Rajnikanth who was shooting in Hyderabad for his latest film Annaatthe was admitted to a private hospital on 25 December, 2020 with complaints of severe hypertension and exhaustion. Sunday’s health bulletin from the hospital stated, “He was kept under close medical supervision and treated by a team of doctors. His blood pressure has been stabilized and he is feeling much better. In view of his improved medical condition he is being discharged from the hospital today.”

But given the comorbidities that the 70-year-old suffers from, doctors have advised him to exercise caution over the next few days. The press release further added, “In view of his post-transplant status, labile hypertension and age the following advice has been given in addition to the medications and diet: 1. Complete bed rest for 1 week with regular monitoring of blood pressure. Minimal physical activity and avoid stress. In view of the above medical advice, Rajnikanth has been asked “avoid activity that increases the risk of contracting COVID-19.”