Rajinikanth discharged from hospital, advised complete bed rest for a week

The actor was admitted for severe hypertension and exhaustion on December 25.

news Rajinkanth

Rajinikanth was discharged from the hospital on Sunday, states the latest health bulletin from Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad. Superstar Rajinikanth has been undergoing treatment for severe hypertension and exhaustion for the past couple of days. “His blood pressure has been stabilised and he is feeling much better. In view of his improving medical condition, he is being discharged today,” states the bulletin.

The bulletin further advises the actor complete bed rest for the next one week besides prescribing minimal physical activity and avoiding stress. Sunday’s bulletin states that in view of Rajinikanth’s post-transplant status, hypertension and his age, his doctors have also counselled him to avoid any activity that increases the risk of contracting COVID-19. The health advisory comes at a time when the 70-year-old actor is expected to make announcements regarding his political party’s launch on December 31.

“In view of his post-transplant status, labile hypertension and age the following advice has been given in addition to the medications and diet:

1. Complete bed rest for 1 week with regular monitoring of blood pressure

2. Minimal physical activity and avoid stress

In view of the above conditions he has also been counselled to avoid any activity that increases the risk of contract of COVID-19.,” reads the bulletin.

Rajinikanth was hospitalised in Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad for ‘severe blood pressure fluctuations on Friday. In a statement on Saturday, the hospital had said that his condition is stable. Rajinikanth was planning to fly back to Chennai from Hyderabad after the shooting of his upcoming film was halted due to COVID-19 cases on the sets.

Rajini who was shooting for his upcoming film Annaatthe, in which he had 40% of his portions left to be filmed, flew to Hyderabad from Chennai on the day after his birthday, December 12. Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Siva, the filming came to an abrupt end when four of its crew members tested positive for COVID-19 in less than 10 days after the schedule began. While Rajinikanth himself tested negative for COVID-19, the star was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad following severe fluctuations in his blood pressure.

The actor is set to launch his official political party next month ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, and was scheduled to make an official announcement about the same on December 31.