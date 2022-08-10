Rajinikanth and Ramya Krishnan to team up after 23 years for Jailer

Prior to â€˜Jailerâ€™, actors Rajinikanth and Ramya Krishnan had shared the screen in the hit 1999 film â€˜Padayappaâ€™.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Ramya Krishnan has confirmed to the media that she has been roped in for a pivotal role in the film Jailer. Speaking to the entertainment portal Pinkvilla, Ramya Krishnan revealed that she is part of actor Nelson Dilipkumarâ€™s upcoming Tamil film Jailer which stars actor Rajinikanth in the lead. This film will mark Rajinikanth and Ramya Krishnanâ€™s reunion after the hit Tamil movie Padayappa wherein the latter essayed the role of the antagonist, Neelambari. The actor shot to fame with her performance in the 1999 film.

Baahubali fame Ramya Krishnan also revealed that she will start shooting for the film from Wednesday, August 10. Though she had not teamed up with superstar Rajinikanth post Padayappa, she was roped in for a cameo role in the 2002 Rajinikanth-starrer Baba.

Billed as a commercial entertainer, Jailer also has Kannada star Shivarajkumar on board for a pivotal role. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in as the music composer for the project, while Doctor fame Vijay Kartik Kannan will be handling the cinematography. It is bankrolled by the production banner Sun Pictures, who had also produced Rajinikanthâ€™s previous outing Annaatthe which was helmed by Siva. Annaatthe received mixed responses.

Ramya Krishnan is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Liger which features actor Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role, and also stars actor Ananya Panday. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is set to hit the big screens on August 25. The cast of the sports drama also includes actors Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Shah Emtiaj, Vishu Reddy, Srinu Boddupalli, and Abdul Quadir Amin in significant roles.

Meanwhile,Jailer marks Rajinikanthâ€™s 169th film. Rajinikanthâ€™s Annatthe hit the big screens on November 4 last year, coinciding with the festival of Deepavali. The film subsequently released on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Netflix.