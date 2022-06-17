Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar’s film titled Jailer

The film, which was tentatively titled ‘Thalaivar 169’, has music by Anirudh.

Flix Kollywood

The title and first look poster of filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar’s next with Superstar Rajinikanth was unveiled on Friday, June 17. While it was tentatively titled ‘Thalaivar 169’, the makers have now revealed that the official title of the film is Jailer. Rajinikanth will essay the titular role in the film. The makers also revealed the first look poster, which featured an aruval (billhook machete) covered in blood. Sun Pictures, the production banner bankrolling the film, wrote, “#Thalaivar169 is #Jailer.” Anirudh is on board as the music composer for the project.

Nelson had recently teamed up with composer Anirudh for the dark comedy flick Doctor, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, as well as actor Vijay’s recently released film Beast. Prior to Jailer, Rajinikanth was seen in Siva directorial Annaatthe, co-starring Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh in important roles. The former was seen as Rajinikanth’s romantic partner, while Keerthy Suresh essayed the role of his sister. The film released on November 4 last year, marking the festival of Deepavali. It subsequently started streaming on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Netflix. Annaatthe opened to mixed responses from critics and audiences.

Meanwhile, Nelson’s last outing Beast hit the big screens on April 13 this year, coinciding with Tamil new year. The film stars Pooja Hegde opposite Vijay. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the singles from the film ‘Arabic Kuthu’ and ‘Jolly O Gymkhana’ went viral online. ‘Arabic Kuthu’ had lyrics by actor Sivakarthikeyan. Beast is Pooja Hegde’s second Tamil film after the 2012 superhero flick Mugamoodi, which was helmed by director Mysskin and co-starred actor Jeeva in the lead.

Beast opened to mixed responses. Following its release, Nelson has been trolled online for the film. Vikram fame director Lokesh Kanagaraj and radio jockey-turned-actor Balaji supported Nelson in recent times. Lokesh shared in an interview with Cinema Vikatan that “success and failure are part of a filmmaker’s journey in the industry”, and also condemned the trolling against Nelson for Beast.

