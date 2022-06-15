Nelson Dilipkumar trolled for Beast: RJ Balaji and Lokesh Kanagaraj extend support

Nelson Dilipkumar has been trolled online following the release of Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer ‘Beast’, which opened to mixed responses from audiences and critics alike.

Flix Kollywood

Filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar helmed the recently released Tamil film Beast which starred actors Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead. The film, which hit the big screens on April 13 this year, opened to mixed responses from audiences and critics alike. Following its theatrical release and subsequent OTT release, the director has faced trolling online. Viral memes targeting Nelson have been doing the rounds on social media.

Radio Jockey-turned-actor Balaji, who is gearing up for the release of Veetla Vishesham, extended his support to Nelson and spoke up against the director’s social media trolling. Resharing one of the memes that takes a dig at Nelson for Beast, RJ Balaji requested fans to stop trolling the director. Vouching for Nelson’s talent, Balaji added that the two of them have worked together in several television shows. Prior to Beast, Nelson helmed Kolamavu Kokila starring Nayanthara in the lead, and Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor. Both the films had a successful run at the box office and received largely positive comments from audiences and critics.

In his tweet posted on June 13, Balaji also noted that Nelson’s journey has been interesting. “Nelson is an extraordinary director..! I’ve worked with him in many shows and been a huge fan of his films..! He's one amazing talent with such an inspiring journey..! Am sure he’s gonna give us so much happiness with his films in the future !!!Lets stop this plz,” RJ Balaji’s tweet read.

Neslon is an extraordinary director..! I’ve worked with him in many shows and been a huge fan of his films..! He s one amazing talent with such an inspiring journey..! Am sure he’s gonna give us somuch happiness with his films in the future !!!❤️

Lets stop this plz. https://t.co/tangkWGmDi June 13, 2022

Earlier, Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj had also come out in support of Nelson. He revealed in an interview with Cinema Vikatan that success and failure are part of a filmmaker’s journey in the industry and also condemned the trolling against Nelson for Beast.

Meanwhile, Nelson’s next project which stars superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, is reportedly in the pre-production phase. The film has been tentatively titled Thalaivar 169.