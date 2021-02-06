Rajini tells RMM members he will not support any party in TN polls

The RMM Convenor VM Sudhakar has also reportedly said that Rajinikanth will not be endorsing Arjunamurthy’s yet-to-be launched party.

The Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) Convenor VM Sudhakar on Saturday informed members that superstar Rajinikanth has decided to not extend his support to any political party. Sudhakar has also reportedly said that Rajinikanth does not want to endorse his associate Arjunamurthy, who has plans to launch a political party of his own.

Speaking to TNM, a source in Rajini Makkal Mandram said, “VM Sudhakar did not make an announcement or issue statement to the media regarding the superstar's decision. However, he called and informed the cadre that the superstar has decided to not extend his support to any of the political parties in the upcoming elections.” Rajinikanth has also decided not to support Arjunamurthy, said reports.

On December 29, actor Rajinikanth announced his decision to quit politics citing his health. Rajini, who had been hospitalised in Hyderabad for fluctuating blood pressure, said that his health complications were a warning message from god. While opting out of the elections, Rajini said that he will try to serve the people without entering politics. He also requested his fans and Tamil people to accept his decision.

However, soon there were speculations and demands from RMM members urging him to extend support to an existing party for the upcoming Assembly elections. During the same time, Arjunamurthy announced his decision to float a political party. The former coordinator of Rajini’s party and the ex head of BJP intellectual cell in Tamil Nadu said that he will try to implement different ideas in the state.

“Let’s not say that this is continuation of Rajinikanth’s party. I have learnt a lot during the journey with him. I'll try to implement them. However, I cannot be his dupe,” he said. “This will be different from BJP as well. I’ll bring different political ideas in Tamil Nadu.”

However, Arjunamurthy’s statement led to confusion among RMM members who said that they’ll not extend support until Rajinikanth endorses him.

