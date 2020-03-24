Rajini, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, others give to fund for daily wage entertainment workers

While Rajini gave Rs 50 lakh, the Suriya family and Vijay Sethupathi have given Rs 10 lakh each.

The current shutdown has left many daily wage workers who make the backbone of the film industries in the lurch. In a notice issued by Film Employees’ Federation of South India (FEFSI), President RK Selvamani on March 23, he had estimated Rs 2 crore to feed the families of 15,000 employees who are dependent on the functioning of the Tamil film industry for their sustenance. FEFSI encompasses a total of 23 unions belonging to different trades in the film and television industries.

On Tuesday, actor Rajinikanth announced that he will be donating Rs 50 lakh to the relief fund.

Actors Sivakumar, Suriya and Karthi have already announced a total of Rs 10 lakh for the fund. Others who have contributed Rs 10 lakh each include actors Vijay Sethupathi and Sivakarthikeyan.

#MakkalSelvan #VijaySethupathi has donated 10 Lakhs to #FEFSI for the welfare and survival of its members and daily wage earners who are left without any work now due to the #Corona #COVID19 shutdown.@VijaySethuOffl pic.twitter.com/USGhFl2vXc — Priya - PRO (@PRO_Priya) March 24, 2020

Hatsoff @Siva_Kartikeyan #Sivakarthikeyan brother He has donated ₹10 Lakhs for the welfare and survival of #FEFSI members and daily wage earners, who are out of work now due to the #Corona #COVID19 shutdown. — Kaushik LM (#StayHomeStaySafe) (@LMKMovieManiac) March 23, 2020

Actor Prakash Raj announced that he will be donating 150 bags of rice, each weighing 25 kilos.

It was reported earlier that actor-director R Parthiepan has provided 250 rice bags. Actor-director Manobala has also donated rice bags to FEFSI workers.

“Of the 25,000 members attached to the Federation, there are about 15,000 who depend on it for their sustenance. In order to provide them with rice, if we were to estimate Rs 1250 per family, for a total of 10,000 members it would amount up to Rs 2 crore. We request all the kind-hearted to come forward to help all those who worked with you,” reads the circular issued by FEFSI.

Last week, the film body had announced the suspension of all shootings from March 19 until further notice. “Even though the producers and team members will be affected because of this decision financially, their lives is of high importance and so we’ve had to take this difficult decision (sic),” they had said in a circular.