Rajiniâ€™s Jailer with Nelson release date announced

The film also promises a star studded cast with actors from across Indian film industries including Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff.

Flix Kollywood

Fans awaiting the release of Rajinikanthâ€™s next film can rest easy. Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar is set to release on August 10 this year. This will be Rajinikanthâ€™s 169th film. The announcement also comes with the promise of a star studded cast from across Indian film industries including Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Tamanaah, Yogi Babu, and others.

Jailer is produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures and has Anirudh scoring the music. The date was announced by Sun Pictures along with a short teaser. Rajini can be seen alighting from an SUV, sporting greying hair, beard, and glasses. Well-known stylist Aalim Hakim has been roped in to style the Superstar for this film.

The short teaser also shows the stars in various interesting looks. From the quick-cut shots in the video, Mohanlal appears to be sporting a look from the 1970s.

On December 12, on account of Rajiniâ€™s 72nd birthday, a teaser had been released. The video opened with shots of the actorâ€™s silhouette, followed by slow motion shots in which he is seen donning spectacles and spraying deodorant on himself. After taking a good look at himself in the mirror, he takes out a long sword from the drawer. The video, which ended with Rajinikanth directly looking into the camera, has left fans intrigued. Some also drew parallels between Rajinikanthâ€™s look in Jailer and Sivakarthikeyanâ€™s in Doctor, which was also directed by Nelson. Jailer marks the first collaboration between Rajini and Nelson