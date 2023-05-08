Rajini to play cameo in Vishnu Vishal’s upcoming Lal Salaam

Helming the screenplay and direction of ‘Lal Salaam’ is Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

Flix Kollywood

Fans of the ‘Superstar’ have had two consecutive announcements that have no doubt left them thrilled. After the release of a teaser clip from Rajinikanth’s upcoming Jailer last week, Lyca Productions announced on Monday, May 8, that the star will have a cameo role in Vishnu Vishal’s next movie Lal Salaam. According to the announcement, Rajini’s cameo character is called Moideen Bhai and events in the film appear to be set in Mumbai, judging by details in the poster. Helming the screenplay and direction of Lal Salaam is Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the Superstar’s elder daughter.

A tagline in the poster declares that “Moideen Bhai has arrived” and the production house’s tweet sharing the poster adds, “Everyone’s favourite Bhai is back in Mumbai.” The second line, is most likely a reference to Rajini’s character in the 1995 film Baashha, in which his character was affectionately called Baasha Bai during his days as a don in Mumbai. In the new Lal Salaam poster, Rajini can be seen wearing a stylish knee-length sherwani, what seems to be a red taqiyah cap, and dark sunglasses. Images of a riot and the Gateway of India in Mumbai can also be seen in the background.

Rajini has done several cameo appearances in the past in films in multiple languages, including in Tamil and Hindi. He also made a guest appearance as himself in K Balachander’s 1987 film Manathil Urudhi Vendum. Incidentally, it was in Balachander’s Apoorva Raagangal (1975) that the Superstar made his acting debut alongside Kamal Haasan and Srividya.

Lal Salaam’s music will be scored by AR Rahman. The film also stars Vikranth Santhosh.

Meanwhile, Rajini’s own film, Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar, is set to release on August 10 this year. This will be the star’s 169th film. Jailer also comes with the promise of a star-studded cast from across Indian film industries including Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Tamanaah, and Yogi Babu.

