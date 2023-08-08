Rajini-Nelsonâ€™s Jailer breaks multiple records ahead of release

In the US, where â€˜Jailerâ€™ will have its worldwide premiere, pre-release bookings have reportedly crossed the half-million mark.

The countdown to the release of Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer is already breaking records. In the United States, where the film will have its worldwide premiere, pre-release bookings have reportedly crossed the half-million mark, raking in 664,000 USD (over Rs 5 crore). The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has pulled such impressive numbers as of August 8 â€“ two days ahead of release. This reportedly breaks the 2023 US record for a Tamil movie, with Jailer soaring ahead of Ponniyin Selvan 2.

Film trackers such as Ramesh Bala have also pointed out that the US advance bookings have broken Nelsonâ€™s previous record in the country for Vijayâ€™s Beast (2022). Beast had previously brought in 658,000 USD by the date of its premiere in the US. In Singapore, Jailer is trending among the top ten films, alongside Christopher Nolanâ€™s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwigâ€™s Barbie.

Additionally, according to The Mint, Jailerâ€™s advance sales in India are no less impressive, having crossed Rs 8 crore in ticket bookings. Business Today, further reports that more than 6 lakh tickets for Jailer have been sold on the popular ticketing platform Book My Show.

Jailer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Kolamaavu Kokila, Doctor, and Beast fame. The film, which is produced by Sun Pictures, has music composed by Anirudh and will be Rajini's 169th film. Jailer is scheduled to release on August 10. It will be the first time Ramya Krishnan will play the female lead alongside Rajini, more than two decades after the release of their iconic film Padayappa (1999). The film boasts stars from across Indian film industries including Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah, Yogi Babu, and others.

