Watch: Trailer of Rajinikanthâ€™s much awaited Jailer released

The trailer of superstar Rajinikanthâ€™s Jailer was released on Wednesday, August 2. The 2.15 minute glimpse of the film shows Rajinikanth playing the role of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian who suffers from a strange illness â€“ of playing a possum and displaying aggression suddenly â€“ a callback to his blockbuster film Baashha.

In a refreshing change from most of his other films, in Jailer, Rajinkanth is seen playing a character who is his age. Muthuvelâ€™s son is a police officer, played by Vasanth Ravi. He also has a grandson. The trailer suggests that Muthuvel Pandian, who is gentle around his family, turns ferocious when his family is under threat. He is shown as a former policeman, in-charge of a jail.

The trailer features Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Jackie Shroff, Sunil, and Yogi Babu.

More than a decade after Padayappa, Ramya Krishnan will be sharing screen with Rajinikanth. In Jailer, Ramya Krishnan plays the superstarâ€™s wife.

Jailer also stars actors Tamannaah, Mohanlal, and Shiva Rajkumar. However, what characters these actors will play are yet to be revealed. The trailer promises several high-octane action sequences.

Jailer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Kolamaavu Kokila, Doctor, and Beast fame. The film, which is produced by Sun Pictures, has music composed by Anirudh. Jailer is scheduled to release on August 1o. The expectations of the film have increased following the success of the songs.

Rajinikanthâ€™s last release was Annatthe, which had its theatre release on November 4 and subsequently started streaming on over-the-top (OTT) platforms. The film was directed by Siva and produced by Sun Pictures. Co-starring actors Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh, the film opened to some bad reviews but raked in money at the box office. Both Nelson and Rajinikanth, who have disappointed fans with their previous films (Annatthe and Beast respectively), seem to be in desperate need of a box-office hit.