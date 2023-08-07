Ahead of Jailer release, revisiting five of Rajini’s best roles before he became a star

In the early years of his career, Rajinikanth did roles that demanded both a wide emotional range and a certain swagger, both of which the actor had.

Before Rajinikanth became the ‘Superstar’, fans will recall the string of roles he did that demanded both a wide emotional range and a certain swagger, both of which the actor had. His films from his early years, the 1970s, had him play openly villainous roles to characters with many shades of grey, to budding hero. While it is impossible to include them all, here are some of our favourites to rewatch before the Superstar’s Jailer with director Nelson Dilipkumar hits theatres next week.

Apoorva Ragangal (1975)

The ten-minute role that introduced Rajini to the world. Apoorva Ragangal was directed by K Balachander, who would also go on to cast the future Superstar in multiple films and help him make his name. Starring Kamal Hassan and Srividya in the lead, Rajini’s debut role is of a contrite abusive ex-husband who is terminally ill. Yet, the first shot audiences see of him is framed like a hero’s introduction scene as Rajini throws back the gates to Kamal and Srividya’s home. Though a short scene, how the now Superstar walked into Kollywood and outshone Kamal himself is worth recalling. Interestingly, the film’s anniversary is coming up on August 15.

Moondru Mudichu (1976)

Another Balachandar film starring Kamal, Moondru Mudichu featured Rajini in a villainous role. It was a complex role for the newly introduced actor. Rajini’s Prasanth is obsessed with Selvi (Sridevi), murders his best friend, and is a man set on a crash course with his reckoning. The actor has you repulsed by Prasanth’s nature, but also carries himself with a distinct style that sets him apart from other villain actors of that time.

Mullum Malarum (1978)

An embittered yet defiant Rajini tells Sarath Babu: “Rendu kaiyum, rendu kaalum pona kooda indha Kaali pozhachikuvaan, sir. Ketta payyan, sir” (Even if this Kaali loses both arms and both legs, he’ll manage to survive. He’s a terrible man, sir). This scene from Mullum Malarum continues to be one of the best dialogue deliveries. That Rajini says this after his character has really lost an arm in an accident and is thrown out of his job by Kumaran (Sarath Babu) laces the dialogues with tragedy and a deep foreboding. Mullum Malarum too was released on August 15.

Bairavi (1978)

In June of the same year as Mullum Malarum’s release, Rajini would be introduced for the first time as Superstar. Naman Ramachandran’s biography of Rajinikanth recalls how it was a distributor for the film, the now well-known producer ‘Kallaipuli’ S Thanu, who came up with the publicity idea to brand Rajini as ‘Superstar’. A 40-foot cut-out of the actor was put up on a busy then-Madras street, ruffling the feathers of the city corporation. Rajini’s role, a working-class character, oscillates between extreme servility to the landowner he works for to daredevil tricks with a live cobra. Sripriya cast opposite him proves a perfect foil to his character with her deep sense of justice and sharp tongue.

Aval Appadithan (1978)

A stunning directorial debut for C Rudraiah, Aval Appadithan was a film far ahead of its time, particularly in how it spoke of women’s freedom, despite several flaws in its politics. The film boasted a stellar cast of Kamal, Sripriya, and Rajni in the lead roles. The music was scored by Illaiyarajaa, with lyrics for two out of three songs written by his brother Gangai Amaran, including ‘Uravugal Thodarkathai’, a song that is still a rarity in Tamil cinema for its sensitivity in speaking about female heartbreak. Rajini plays a “misogynist ass” as Kamal’s character dryly observes. Rajini, Kamal, and Sripriya each present three different viewpoints on women’s rights, gender, and love, which are worth revisiting even today.

