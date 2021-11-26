‘Raised with values’: Naidu's wife Bhuvaneswari reacts, days after he breaks down

After Naidu broke down at a press meet, many had expressed support for Bhuvaneswari, who has now issued a statement thanking people for backing her.

news Politics

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari has responded to the “humiliation by YSRCP leaders” in Andhra Pradesh, days after Naidu vowed to step into the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly again only after returning to power. The TDP chief had broken down at a press meeting after the Assembly session last week, saying that he was pained by the continuous humiliation he has faced from the ruling YSRCP members and he has always remained calm, but this time they targeted his wife.

Many, including those in the NTR family, had condemned the YSRCP and expressed support for Bhuvaneswari, who has now issued a statement thanking people for backing her. She said that her father, NT Rama Rao, has raised her with some values that the family still follow till date.

“I will never forget in my life, how everyone stood by me, reacting in a way as if the insult had happened to their own mother, sister or daughter. My parents raised us with values since childhood and we still follow them even today. Everyone should strive for a society with values and stand by people in distress. No one should act in a way that degrades the personality of others or violates someone’s dignity. I hope this insult, which happened to me, should not happen to anyone else,” she wrote in a statement released on Friday, November 26.

Responding to the issue, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who later came into the House, said the Opposition leader's behaviour and words were nothing but a drama.

"Chandrababu only seeks to derive political mileage out of everything. It is very unfortunate. His drama was visible to all eyes, though I was not inside the House at the time, Jagan observed.

"Yes, Chandrababu Naidu's condition, and that he is in frustration, is known not only to me, but also to everyone in the state. People of the state have openly rejected him. Even in his own Kuppam constituency, he, unimaginably, faced people's rejection, the Chief Minister remarked.

He said the YSRCP legislators did not speak anything about the (opposition leader's) family members.

"It was Chandrababu himself who spoke about my family members (slain uncle, mother and sister) and there was no reference to his family from our side. The House records clearly prove that," Jagan added. “But Chandrababu himself over-reacted and became emotional. Not only that, he went on to take a vow. We all have seen that. But ultimately, God will be observing all this from above," the Chief Minister said.