Jr NTR speaks up against personal attacks on Chandrababu Naidu's wife

The actor posted a video with a short message to condemn the personal attacks against Naidu and his wife Bhuvaneswari appealed to politicians to not resort to the same.

news Controversy

A day after TDP President Chandrababu Naidu broke down while addressing the media about the humiliation that he said he was subjected to by the ruling YSRCP, actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as Jr NTR, took to Twitter to condemn the abusive comments by the ruling party. In the video that he posted on Saturday, November 20, the actor said that politics should be limited to public issues and that personal matters should not be involved.

READ: Naidu breaks down at press meet, vows to enter Assembly only after returning to power

The actor said, “Whatever we talk about defines our personality. In politics, criticisms and retorts are quite common, but all those should be limited to public issues and should not be personal. Yesterday, the Assembly incident has triggered me. Whenever we sidetrack public issues and give in to personal criticisms, dragging women into the issue, it leads to anarchy. That's a mistake. Respecting women is our culture, it’s a tradition that is embedded in us. And we should carry forward such a tradition to our future generations,” Jr NTR said.

On Friday, TDP president Chandrababu Naidu broke into tears at a press meet, claiming that he was humiliated by the YSRCP on multiple occasions. Earlier in October, rebel MLA from Gannavaram Vallabhaneni Vamsi, who was suspended by the TDP after he declared his support for the ruling YSRCP, had made objectionable comments on Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh in an interview with Sakshi TV. The MLA had questioned Nara Lokesh’s parentage and said, “He (Lokesh) doesn’t take after his father." He went on to suggest that Lokesh 'inherited' the features of Alimineti Madhava Reddy, a former minister and MLA who was killed in a landmine blast in 2000.

Jr NTR’s video came hours after members of the Nandamuri family, including Balakrishna, Ramakrishna and Chaitanya Krishna, held a meeting to express solidarity with Chandrababu Naidu and his wife Bhuvaneshwari. The family members addressed a press meet from their residence on Saturday and condemned YSRCP MLA’s remarks against Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneshwari. They also threatened the YSRCP with harsh action if such comments were repeated in the future.

Read: 'Don't test our patience': Nandamuri family warns YSRCP after Naidu breaks down

Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneshwari belongs to the Nandamuri family and is the daughter of former Chief Minister and actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, who was fondly known as NTR.

Responding to the allegations that YSRCP leaders abused Chandrababu Naidu and even dragged his wife's name while addressing the Assembly, Minister for Transport Perni Vankataramaiah (Nani) said that Naidu is making false allegations to gain sympathy from people. He also claimed that no proof of the contentious comments can be found in the Assembly records.