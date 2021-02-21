Rains lash parts of Tamil Nadu, trend to continue for few more days

Rains in February are a rare occurrence in Tamil Nadu, with the month considered to be one of the driest months for the state. Therefore, when parts of the state saw mild to heavy showers on Saturday, people were indeed surprised. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), this trend might continue for a couple more days. As per the latest bulletin, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on February 21 and 22.

According to weather blogger Pradeep John, the rains that have been lashing Cuddalore and Pondicherry have set a new February record in the region. According to him, this has not happened in Cuddalore since February 1930 and in Pondicherry, it hasn’t occurred since 2000. “186 mm has been recorded in Cuddalore in 24 hrs on 8.30 am on 21.02.2021, this breaks the record of 119 mm set on 09.02.1930. 192 mm has been recorded in Pondy in 24 hrs on 8.30 am on 21.02.2021, this breaks the record of 117 mm set on 27.02.2000,” he tweeted.

The curse continues for Cuddalore right from November. All time 24 hrs record for February broken for both Cuddalore and Pondy. See the clouds it has been stuckup in Cuddalore-Pondy for hours now. pic.twitter.com/TT4qU9gqiy — Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman) (@praddy06) February 21, 2021

The rains are expected to shift towards Chennai as the day progresses, Pradeep has said in his blog. The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy in Chennai and light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said: “Light to moderate rainfall at isolated/scattered places very likely over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe during next 3 days.”

Isolated thunderstorms and lightning are very likely over these areas over the next two days.

During the last 24 hours, Kothagiri in Nilgiris has received 9 cms of rainfall. This is followed by Konoor (7 cms), Sothuparai in Theni (6 cms), Alagiri Estate in Nilgiris (5 cms), Thandarampettai in Thiruvannamalai (4 cms), M Mathur in Cuddalore (4 cms), and Tazhuthalai in Perambalur (3 cms).

IMD has made note of that the “trough in low levels easterlies that lies over west-central Bay of Bengal and runs from off north Tamil Nadu coast to south Odisha coast at lower tropospheric levels” is the cause for this rainfall activity.