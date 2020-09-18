Rains expected in Chennai, parts of Tamil Nadu over the next two days

With a low pressure area reportedly set to develop around the northeast portion of the Bay of Bengal, weather bloggers expect rainfall over the weekend.

news Weather

After experiencing overcast weather and a pleasant breeze over the last week, Chennai could be receiving light rains over the next two days. With a low pressure area reportedly set to develop around the northeast portion of the Bay of Bengal, weather bloggers expect rainfall over the weekend in Tamil Nadu's capital city. Parts of the city already witnessed short spells of rains on Wednesday.

According to weather blogger Pradeep John, commonly known as the Tamil Nadu weatherman, northern regions could be next in line for chances of rain.

"Same wind conditions prevail like the past 2 days, South Chennai got good rains while the cursed Nungambakkam missed again. Right now storms have again formed in the North west of Chennai. North Tamil Nadu region of Tiruvallur, Vellore, Kancheepuram, Chennai and Tiruvannamalai will be in favorable locations for rains one day or another. The next low is going to form in the coming days and gets merged with remnants of Typhoon Noul which is moving in from Pacific ocean (sic)," he said in his latest post.

The Indian Meteorological Department in Chennai meanwhile has predicted moderate and light rains over other parts of the state.

"Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Salem, Dharmapuri, Erode, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Vellore, Puducherry & Karaikal, Tirupathur, Ranipet, Perambalur, Ariyalur and districts of north coastal Tamilnadu. Light rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Pudukottai, Theni and Dindigul districts of Tamilnadu," says the website in its forecast for Friday and Saturday.

Heavy rainfall is predicted in isolated areas over Nilgiris district.

The local forecast for Friday meanwhile states that, "The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Light rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33ºC and 27ºC respectively."