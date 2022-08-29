Rainbow Children’s Hospital opens new super specialty hospital in Chennai

The new hospital opened in Sholinganallur and marks the group’s second unit in Tamil Nadu and its 15th in India.

Rainbow Children’s Hospital and BirthRight by Rainbow, the pioneer of India’s largest paediatric hospital group, is expanding its wings in Chennai. The group launched a top-of-the line, 55-bed hospital with all specialties and subspecialties catering to child and women care in the city’s Sholinganallur on Monday, August 29, and marks the group’s second unit in Tamil Nadu and 15th in India, the company said in a statement.

The facility has a 11-bed NICU, and a 4-bed PICU with three emergency beds and well-equipped operation theatres.Speaking on the occasion, Chairman and Managing Director of Rainbow Group of Hospitals, Dr Ramesh kancharla, said, “For us at Rainbow, our greatest measure of success is the smiling faces of our patients.” Dr Swati Kapadia, Senior Consultant – Obstetrics and Gynaecology, said that the Sholinganallur branch will provide services like neonatal and children’s transport services, and a host of super specialty services including paediatric pulmonology, allergy, neurology, nephrology, surgery and more.

The Rainbow Group is a 1555-bed hospital chain with 15 units across Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, and has 400 full-time specialists. The hospital also trains over 100 doctors a year under DNB and super speciality courses.