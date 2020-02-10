Rain in Hyderabad brings down temperature by 9 degrees in 24 hrs

Authorities also said that the city witnessed the third highest rainfall received in February, in the last 10 years.

Rains that lashed Hyderabad and parts of Telangana on Saturday night and Sunday morning brought down the temperature by a staggering 9 degree Celsius within a span of 24 hours, officials of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

On Friday, the average temperature recorded in Hyderabad was 32.6 degrees Celsius, while on Sunday, the figure had plummeted to 23.4 degree Celsius, which was a deviation of -7 degrees from normal.

Authorities also said that the city received 4.1 mm of rainfall in total in the last two days, which was the third highest rainfall received by Hyderabad in February, in the last 10 years.

According to data with the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Urlugunda in Suryapet district witnessed the maximum rainfall on Sunday at 90 mm, followed by Miyalguda in Nalgonda at 56 mm.

Parts of the districts of Mahabubabad, Khammam, Wanaparthy, Jangaon and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri also witnessed showers.

After the rains on Saturday night, the temperature also dropped steeply in other parts of Telangana like Adilabad district's Boath mandal, where it dropped to 14.9 degree Celsius in Sonala.

Tadwai mandal in Kamareddy witnessed a temperature of 15.4 degree Celsius, while the temperature in a few areas of the districts of Nirmal, Asifabad and Rajanna-Sircilla also hovered below 16 degree Celsius.

The drop in temperature has been attributed to easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal coming in contact with cold and dry westerly winds from North India over Telangana.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana," the IMD forecast for Monday states.

However, the cold is expected to be short-lived, as authorities have said that the sky is expected to clear up by February 13, following which no rainfall activity will take place.

