Hyderabad gets rain, IMD predicts showers over Telangana for two days

Bandlaguda experienced waterlogging for a brief period, which also resulted in traffic jams.

news Weather

Parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, received rainfall on Saturday evening, bringing down temperatures across the state by Sunday morning.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Miryalaguda town in Nalgonda district received the maximum rainfall as of 8.30 am on Sunday, at 82 mm. This was followed by Manakondur in Karimnagar district at 61.5 mm and Palimela in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district at 57.5 mm.

Parts of the districts of Mulugu, Mancherial and Jagtial also received over 50 mm of rain through the night on Saturday.

In the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Rajendranagar saw the maximum rainfall at 27 mm, followed by Uppal at 26 mm. Parts of Alwal received 19.8 mm of rainfall while the figure was 18.3 for Bandlaguda under the Chandrayangutta circle.

Bandlaguda also saw waterlogging for a brief period, which resulted in traffic jams. However, the Hyderabad traffic police worked swiftly with the city civic body to clear the road.

The rainfall also caused the temperature to drop steeply. In Adilabad district's Boath mandal, the temperature dropped to 14.9 degree Celsius in Sonala, while it was 15 degree Celsius in Pochara. Tadwai mandal in Kamareddy witnessed a temperature of 15.4 degree Celsius. The temperature in a few areas of the districts of Nirmal, Asifabad and Rajanna-Sircilla also hovered below 16 degree Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places over Telangana on Sunday and Monday.

The IMD also said that a trough was extending upto Telangana, combined with a cyclonic circulation, which was resulting in an increased cloud-cover over the state.

According to private weather forecasting platform Skymet Weather, the sky is expected to clear up by February 13, following which no rainfall activity will take place.

Meanwhile, the IMD also said that light to moderate rain was likely to occur at a few places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and in isolated places over the state's Rayalaseema region.