Rahul’s childish behaviour cost the Congress: Nine allegations Azad made in his letter

Announcing his resignation, Ghulam Nabi Azad wrote a five-page no holds barred letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi detailing his grievances with the party.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday, August 26, resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership, ahead of organisational elections and accused the leadership of committing "fraud" on the party in the name of "sham" internal polls. Delivering another blow to the embattled party that has seen a series of high profile exits, including that of Kapil Sibal and Ashwani Kumar, in the recent past, Azad wrote a five-page no holds barred letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi detailing his grievances.

Azad made several allegations against Rahul Gandhi, here is a list.

> The consultative mechanism in the Congress which existed earlier was demolished by Rahul Gandhi.

> All senior and experienced leaders were sidelined and a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party.

> Azad called Rahul Gandhi’s act in 2013 tearing an ordinance by the UPA government that aimed to negate the Supreme Court’s order that ruled convicted lawmakers can’t continue in office, as a glaring example of his immaturity. “This childish behavior completely subverted the authority of the Prime Minister and Government of India. This one single action more than anything else contributed significantly to the defeat of the UPA Government in 2014.”

> Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s resignation as Congress President in 2019, Azad says that Rahul insulted all senior party functionaries ‘who have given their lives to the party in a meeting of the extended Working Committee’.

> Azad alleged that a ‘remote control model' demolished the institutional integrity of the UPA government and now works in the Indian National Congress. “All important decisions were being taken by Shri Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guard's and PA's,” he said.

> When the G-23, which is 23 leaders of the Congress, wrote to Sonia Gandhi in August 2020 about the decline of the party, Rahul’s coterie chose to unleash its sycophants on them, alleged Azad. “It got us attacked, vilified and humiliated in the most crude manner possible. On directions given by the coterie that runs the AICC today my mock funeral procession was taken out in Jammu. Those who committed this indiscipline were feted in Delhi by the General Secretaries of the AICC and Shri Rahul Gandhi personally,” he says.

> Proxies are being propped up to take over the leadership of the party.

> The Congress has conceded the political space to the BJP in the national arena and the state level space to regional parties and this was because a non-serious individual was foisted to helm the party.

> The entire organizational election process is a farce and a sham. At no place anywhere in the country have elections been held at any level of the organisation. “At no place in a booth, block, district or state was an electoral roll published, nominations invited. scrutinized, polling booths set up and elections held. The AICC leadership is squarely responsible for perpetrating a giant fraud on the party,” the letter says.

