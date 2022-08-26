Congress says Azad’s resignation letter not factual, a vilification of Rahul Gandhi

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership, ahead of organisational elections and accused the leadership of committing "fraud".

Following senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation from the Congress on Friday, August 26, the party has reacted saying that the contents of his letter were “not factual” and that its timing was “awful”. The party also asserted that it was “most unfortunate” that the resignation came at a time when the entire party organisation was engaged in combating the BJP on key issues like price rise and polarisation. Congress sources said Azad's observations in the letter were more of a "personal vilification" targeting Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a press conference on Azad's resignation, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "It is most unfortunate, most regrettable that this has happened, when the Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the entire Congress Party organisation, across the country is engaged in confronting, combating, fighting the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) on issues of mehangai (price rise), unemployment and polarisation."

The entire Congress organisation in the last couple of weeks has been involved in preparing for the 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol rally' at Ramlila Maidan on September 4, which will be addressed by Rahul Gandhi, Ramesh said. He added that 22 press conferences have been scheduled across the country on August 29 and the Bharat Jodo Yatra launch will take place on September 7 from Kanyakumari. Finalisation of the yatra launch is also underway and 32 press conferences have been scheduled across the country to project the message of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he pointed out.

"So, at a time when every Congressmen and every Congresswomen is involved in ensuring that the 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally will be a success and every Congressmen and Congresswomen wants to be a Bharat Yatri, wants to walk along with Rahul Gandhi on this 3,500 km long Bharat Jodo Yatra, it is most unfortunate, most regrettable that at this point of time, we have had to read this letter, that has been released to the press," Ramesh said.

Ramesh also questioned the contents of the letter written by Azad. "Content of the letter is not factual, the timing is awful," he added.

Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership, ahead of organisational elections and accused the leadership of committing "fraud" on the party in the name of "sham" internal polls. Delivering another blow to the embattled party that has seen a series of high profile exits, including that of Kapil Sibal and Ashwani Kumar, in the recent past, Azad wrote a five-page no holds barred letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi detailing his grievances.

