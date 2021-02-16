Rahul Gandhi to visit five southern TN districts from February 27

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to meet farmers, industrialists and will address public rallies.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting five southern states of Tamil Nadu for three days by the end of February to interact with people, said Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President KS Alagiri on Monday. Rahul, the Wayanad MP from Congress, will visit five districts in Tamil Nadu including Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Thirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari on February 27, February 28 and March 1.

Alagiri said that Rahul Gandhi will meet various sections of people like farmers, fishermen, micro, small and medium enterprise, industrialists and will address rallies during his upcoming visit.

Addressing the media persons, Alagiri also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Alagiri said, “Prime Minister Modi came to Chennai on Sunday but he could not visit the people. When a Prime Minister comes to a state to inaugurate projects then meeting people is important. However, he did not meet people but Rahul Gandhi is not like him so he will meet thousands of people on his upcoming three-day visit.”

“We have also similarly planned for a total of five visits so we will reveal on the upcoming visits to places including Chennai once it’s finalised,” he said.

To the question regarding the comment of BJP state unit president L Murugan alleging that the upcoming election is a fight between patriots and anti-social elements, Alagiri said, “I do not know what rights BJP has to talk about patriotism. Congress leaders have stayed in the prison for several days during the freedom struggle. Activist, social party members, Dravida party members have also stayed in prison. However, BJP and RSS are the only parties that do not have leaders who went to prison. So I do not know how they are saying this.”

“So we are the patriots and they are the anti-nationals, and Murugan should start talking on this line,” he said.

However, Alagiri also expressed happiness over bringing Devendrakula Vellalars under one umbrella. He said, “Congress is happy about giving reservation for Devendrakula Vellalars because we were constantly fighting for them. In Tamil Nadu Assembly, Peter Alphonse was the first person to demand the government to bring the seven sub-castes under one umbrella as Devendrakula Vellalars.”

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday announced that the Union government has accepted the demand of Devendrakula Vellalar to bring seven sub-castes—Devendrakulathan, Kudumban, Pannadi, Kaalaadi, Kadayan, Pallan and Patharia—under one roof.