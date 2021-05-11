Rachakonda Police in Hyderabad launch mental health counselling centre amid pandemic

In a move to support people dealing with depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Rachakonda police on May 10 launched a psycho-social counselling service for citizens of Telangana. Those coping with stress during the pandemic can contact the psycho-social counselling centre at 040-48214800. The centre will function from 9 am to 9 pm from Monday to Saturday.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat virtually launched the centre, which is aimed at giving confidence to those in distress due to COVID-19 related health and socio-economic problems. "Coping with stress during the Covid-19 pandemic? We are with you, don't panic. Nothing is permanent in this world, not even our troubles," says the centre launched by Rachakonda police in association with the Rachakonda Security Council. Its services will be available for all citizens of Telangana.

"You don't have to struggle in silence. You can be Un-silent. You can live well with a mental health condition as long as you open up to somebody about it," it says.

The services provided by the centre include assessment, counselling by professionals, and referral services. There is no cost to the individual and no paperwork is required. The information will be kept confidential. It will focus on everyday life problems relating to stress, marriage, family and kids, alcohol, trauma, depression, professional life and COVID-19.

Bhagwat said that the centre is the need of the day. "Last year, the COVID-19 situation was different. There was a complete lockdown. There were issues related to domestic violence, migrant workers, anxiety etc. This year, the fear of uncertainty is hanging on everyone's head," he said.

"Once a person is going to hospital, there is a fear whether he will come back or not. People in hospitals with negative thoughts are worried about families and families are worried about them. Entire family is on the same wavelength of negative thoughts or depression kind of thing," he said. The Commissioner called for focusing on mental health as a health issue and addressing it.

Rachakonda is one of the three police commissionerates covering Greater Hyderabad. Areas on the city outskirts fall under its jurisdiction.

