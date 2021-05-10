Lockdown in Telangana? CM KCR to hold meeting on May 11

Earlier, Chief Minister KCR had ruled out the possibility of a lockdown as it would affect public life and the economy.

news lockdown

The Telangana Cabinet will be holding a crucial meeting on May 11 at 2 pm to decide whether the government should impose a lockdown in the state to curtail the spread of COVID-19. There is currently a night curfew in the state from 9 pm to 5 am until May 15. Announcing that the state government will review its lockdown decision amid varying suggestions, the Chief Minister’s Office said, “There are reports that suggest that despite certain states imposing the lockdown, there is no decrease in the cases.”

It further read, “Against this backdrop, different opinions are emerging on the lockdown. Some sections are arguing in favour of the imposition of lockdown. Under these circumstances, the state cabinet would discuss the pros and cons of the lockdown and also the adverse impact it may have on the ongoing procurement of the paddy, and it will make a decision.”

While several southern states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala have imposed a lockdown to reduce the surge of COVID-19 cases, Telangana has ruled out such a possibility, citing loss of revenue. Recently, the Chief Minister, who had recovered from COVID-19, held a review meeting with officials regarding the prevailing health crisis and said that the government has no plans for a lockdown as the move will affect both public life as well as the state's economy, he said.

According to KCR, Telangana is the “most happening state,” with about 25 to 30 lakh migrant labourers earning their livelihood, and their lives were ruined during the first spell of lockdown in 2020. “If these people (workers) are dislocated once again, it will be a huge loss to the state as Telangana needs a huge number of workers during the harvesting season. What will happen to farmers (if they don't get labourers)? By imposing lockdown, the government itself would be creating havoc,” he had said.

Following a recommendation from the Telangana High Court, the state government, however, has imposed a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am until May 15.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 4,826 cases on May 10 (Monday) and 32 deaths due to COVID-19. The testing, however, remained poor. The state conducted only 65,923 tests.