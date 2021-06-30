Race for three Rajya Sabha seats in DMK: Here are the frontrunners

DMK is likely to give one of the three seats to Congress.

news Politics

The dust has just about settled after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and now parties are gearing up for the Rajya Sabha elections due in the state for three seats. While the dates for the polls are yet to be announced, leaders of the ruling DMK have started making a beeline to be sent as party representatives to the Upper House of the Parliament.

Of the three vacancies, one was necessitated by the death of AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP Mohammedjan in March 2021. The 72-year-old leader died of a heart attack in his Chennai residence. The second was due to the resignation of KP Munusamy, the deputy convenor for AIADMK who successfully contested the Assembly elections from Krishnagiri constituency and resigned later from his RS seat. The third became vacant with the resignation of R Vaithiyalingam who was nominated to the Upper House. He contested and won from Orathanadu Constituency and then resigned from his RS position.

During the seat sharing discussions ahead of the Assembly polls between alliance partners DMK and Congress, Congress asked for one Rajya Sabha seat. A tentative assurance was given, subject to the several conditions, sources had told TNM. Now, a section of Congress leaders have been asking for the former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad to be nominated from Tamil Nadu. Azad’s term in the Upper House ended on February 15, 2021 and his reentry is a strategic decision for Congress’s internal infighting. He is one of the key leaders who dissented against the party leadership and holds sway among senior members in key states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. His nomination is being seen as a move to placate him.

Four names from the DMK have been doing the rounds as frontrunners for the two vacant seats: Thanga Tamil Selvan, Karthikeya Sivasenapathy, Dr Kanimozhi Somu, and Subbulakshmi Jegadeesan. While the party leaders are maintaining that no discussions have started on this front and DMK has petitioned the EC for polls to the three seats to be held separately, sources say that the race will be between these four leaders. Several of their supporters within the party have already started lobbying on their behalf, sources added. Meanwhile, several leaders who were denied tickets to contest the Assembly elections and a few others who lost against strongmen of the AIADMK too have asked for the RS nomination. Other names being considered include that of former speaker of Tamil Nadu Assembly R Avudaiappan and former Tourism Minister N Suresh Rajan.

Thanga Tamil Selvan who took on former Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in the Bodinayakanur Assembly constituency is a strongman from Theni district. He has earlier been with the AIADMK and then with AMMK before shifting to DMK. he has served as a Rajya Sabha member once before representing the AIADMK. TNM asked him about his prospects of being nominated by the DMK and he said, “There are messages being forwarded on WhatsApp about this. DMK is a very big party and our leader has been keenly watching everything and will decide. I have not spoken to our leader about this yet nor has he. If I get a chance, I would be happy to go to Rajya Sabha.”

Karthikeya Sivasenapathy, one of the key organisers of the Jallikattu protests, contested the Assembly elections from Thondamuthur Assembly constituency where he took on former Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani. He joined the DMK in 2020 and was tasked with strengthening the party in the Kongu region. Sources say that he may be rewarded with a Rajya Sabha nomination for taking on Velumani who is considered a strongman from the region.

Dr Kanimozhi Somu is the State Medical Wing Secretary for the DMK and also the party’s spokesperson. She has been seen on several TV debates during the pandemic. A Obstetrician and Gynaecologist by profession, she could be chosen for her communication skills.

The senior most leader in the running is Subbulakshmi Jegadeesan. The 74-year old leader has served in several cabinets as minister for textile, small scale industries, excise, social welfare and was also the Union Minister of State for Social Justice during UPA regime. She is currently the Deputy General Secretary of DMK. Her ill-health could be a deciding factor in the race to Rajya Sabha.

The AIADMK currently has six members in the Rajya Sabha and the DMK has seven.