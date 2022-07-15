Question on caste in MA History paper of TN’s Periyar University triggers row

Following criticism over the question, the state Higher Education Department has said that a committee will be formed to conduct an investigation into the matter.

news Education

A question on caste hierarchy naming certain communities in an MA History exam at Periyar University, Salem in Tamil Nadu has triggered a controversy, following which the state Higher Education Department has announced that it will constitute a committee to investigate the matter. The question was part of the MA Second Semester History exam, on the subject of ‘Freedom Movement in Tamil Nadu from 1880 CE to 1947 CE.’ The multiple choice question asked which among the four communities — Mahars, Nadars, Ezhavas and Harijans — is a “lower caste” belonging to Tamil Nadu.

Under Part A of the exam for 75 marks, one of the 15 multiple choice questions asked “Which one is the lower caste belongs to Tamil Nadu? (sic)”, with the options listed as “Mahars, Nadars, Ezhavas, Harjans (sic).” Objecting to the question, Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami tweeted, “The university named after Periyar itself is denigrating his principles. Is this the Dravidian model of the DMK government, to promote caste inequality and ask caste-related questions in the semester exam? Is this the DMK’s social justice?”

Following criticism over the question, the state Higher Education Department has said that a committee will be formed to conduct an investigation into the matter. “Several media reports have criticised the question papers of postgraduate exams for History conducted in Periyar University, Salem as it had caste-related questions. A committee will be formed at the level of Higher Education Department officials and proper investigation will be conducted,” a statement from the Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department said.

According to Indian Express, university officials also said that a committee would be formed to look into the matter and take action against the staff members who had included the question. The Registrar of the university D Gopi told Indian Express that the question could have been avoided and that the teachers who prepared the question said it was part of the syllabus.