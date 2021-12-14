â€˜Queen of Southâ€™ Trisha celebrates 19 years in films

Trisha has many films in the pipeline, including Mani Ratnamâ€™s magnum opus â€˜Ponniyin Selvan.â€™

Flix Cinema

Actor Trisha, who has completed 19 years in the film industry on Tuesday, December 14, said that she was beyond thankful for the best 19 years of her life. The actor, who has delivered several memorable roles like Jaanu in 96, Jessie in Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, Abhi in Abhiyum Naanum, Shailaja in Varsham, Siri in Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, among many others, was hailed as the queen of south Indian films by her fans on the occasion.

Responding to their greetings and wishes, the Trisha wrote, "A wise man once said, 'Get a job you don't need a vacation from' And so I did. And I'm still vacationing. For those who've been with me on this journey, I'm never letting you go and I am today because of you all. Beyond thankful for the best 19 years of my life (sic)."

Trisha, who made her debut in a lead role with director Ameer's Mounam Pesiyadhe in the year 2002 opposite Suriya, also posted a picture of her cutting a cake that said 'Queen of the South' on social media. The cake also had a note that read, "Thank you for all the wonderful memories and many more to come." The cake was decorated with posters of some of Trishaâ€™s films appearing on the image of a film reel.

Her portrayal of Jaanu in 96 won her much appreciation, and the film was remade in Telugu as Jaanu, with Samantha Ruth Prabhu reprising Trishaâ€™s role while Sharwanand essayed the role played by Vijay Sethupathi in the original. It was also remade in Kannada as 99, starring actors Bhavana and Ganesh. A Hindi remake was also recently announced.

After her memorable role in 96, Trisha was seen in the 2019 Rajinikanth starrer Petta, and Paramapadham Vilayattu, which was released on Disney+Hotstar in 2021. The actor has many projects in the pipeline, including Mani Ratnamâ€™s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan.