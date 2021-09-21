Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha's 96 to be remade in Hindi

Starring Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, the C Premkumar directorial struck a chord among audiences across different age groups and garnered positive responses from fans.

Producer Ajay Kapoor, who is known for bankrolling Bollywood movies such as Romeo Akbar Walter, Patakha and Attack, am ong others, has bagged the rights for the Hindi remake of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha’s hit Tamil romantic drama 96. The 2018 film is based on the lives of two high schoolers who fall in love with each other but are forced to part ways. The film tracks what happens when the duo meet each other at a reunion after decades. Penned and directed by C Premkumar, the romantic-drama struck a chord among audiences across different age groups and had a successful run.

Expressing that he is happy about Ajay Kapoor bagging the Hindi remake rights of the movie, Vijay Sethupathi tweeted on Monday, September 20: “As an actor, it gives me immense joy to tell stories which strike a chord with the audience, the happiness is further elevated when it reaches a wider audience. '96' has been a lovely experience for me, now as Producer Ajay Kapoor takes this journey ahead with the Hindi remake, I wish him all the best! Can't wait.”