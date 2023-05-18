Pushpa 2 makers share glimpse of Fahadh Faasil as he completes key schedule

Fahadh essayed the role of police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, and is expected to raise the character’s intensity a few notches higher in the much-awaited sequel ‘Pushpa: The Rule’.

The makers of the upcoming Telugu film Pushpa: The Rule, a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise which starred Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, shared a BTS (behind the scenes) picture on Thursday, May 18. The picture shows Fahadh Faasil and director Sukumar discussing a scene on the sets of the film. Fahadh essayed the role of Superintendent of Police Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Pushpa: The Rise, and is expected to raise the character’s intensity a few notches higher in the sequel.

Fahadh has completed a key shoot schedule for his part, the makers said while sharing the image. The film is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise which starred Telugu superstar Allu Arjun in the titular role of Pushparaj.

Pushpa was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2021, with its popularity crossing regional barriers and social strata. The Hindi version of Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most awaited Hindi films as per media consulting firm Ormax Media. The film is directed by Sukumar and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

