Purusha Pretham: This Krishand film is a Shikkari Shambu adventure, but much darker

The story flows in a very straight path, without unexpected turns or strange abstractions that you might expect from someone who made a surrealistic film like ‘Aavasavyuham’.

There is something really sad about Sebastian. You almost miss it when you first come to know of him, this policeman who tells tall tales to his coterie, a bunch of subordinates who act like teenage fans. But that’s his fame. Children in the neighbourhood and young people joining the police force know him as Super Sebastian. What a buildup for this oddly interesting character, leading the story of Purusha Pretham, a film made by Krishand who directed the multiple-award winning Aavasayuham last year.

Prasanth Alexander, an actor obviously underutilised for years, transforms into Sebastian, exhibiting an unlikeable demeanour. Darshana Rajendran’s character, Susanna, describes him as rude and annoying. Yet, he is not exactly rude as far as stereotypical police behaviour goes. To an unusual request she brings to the police station, he says no, giving his reasons, calling her “madam.” But on both their faces is a mutual dislike you can’t miss, seasoned actors that both are.

Darshana’s is the more intriguing character, appearing in the 45th minute of the film. She doesn’t have a lot of time on the screen, yet she seems to turn the film around — the picture of her in sunglasses that appeared on the film’s posters so apt.

The story flows in a very straight path, without unexpected turns or strange abstractions you might expect from someone who made a surrealistic film like Aavasavyuham. And it is dipped in a sort of easy humour, coming through the simple art of filmmaking. You hear Sebastian tell one of his adventurous stories, when the camera takes its eyes off him and shows us what really happened, contrasting his narration with the actual events of the night. A catchy fast song plays in the background whenever Sebastian is in action, adding to the fun. Neat work by Ajmal Hasbulla, the composer.

Humour surfaces even in morbid scenes, like when half a dozen police officials sway in sync as they watch a dead body in a lake, following the direction it moves to. The camera is also in the hands of Krishand, taking over as DOP. Of course this is an important dead body, it gives the film its title. But at that moment, we are only concerned about where the body floats to, that’s what our police team wants to know.

The intricacies of police procedure are in this way scattered across the script, written by Ajith Haridas who doesn’t seem to miss a lot. At times, it seems like they are trying too hard to continue the mirth, letting some poor jokes slide in. There are some funny caricatures of police officials, played by Sanju Sivram and others.

Talents drop by from every corner. Devaki Rajendran as an acquaintance of Sebastian manages to get all your attention even as she appears wearing simple cotton sarees and a sweet smile. Jagadish might be getting a tad typecast as the ageing police official making crude remarks, but in Purusha Pretham he gets a lengthy character often affecting the course of the script, and the actor is brilliant in his performance. He is, in one way, part of the formula of police dramas, playing the admiring subordinate to a senior official. Krishand has also cast two directors as police officials — Jeo Baby and Manoj Kana. Only James Eliya’s character seems a little overdone, even if it was meant to be.

Despite all the humour, there is the lurking sadness of a man living with a difficult, ill and ageing mother. Sebastian doesn’t make a big deal about washing the dishes or cooking the meals, in complete contrast to the exaggerated police stories he tells his colleagues. Even as he seems indifferent to the loud curses of the mother, he is visibly upset when he finds her fallen. We are not to make a big deal of this, it’d seem, for he is immediately back on his feet and old ways of exaggerations, rude to his subordinates and also casteist. It’d seem the script doesn’t want us to take his side, even as he is broken several times and yet rises.

But perhaps we are not meant to take it seriously. The film is built more as a joyous ride, a sort of Shikkari Shambu adventure, but much darker and engaging.

Purusha Pretham is streaming on SonyLIV.

Disclaimer: This review was not paid for or commissioned by anyone associated with the series/film. TNM Editorial is independent of any business relationship the organisation may have with producers or any other members of its cast or crew.