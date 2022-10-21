‘Puneetha Parva’ in Bengaluru to celebrate Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film: What’s lined up

The late Sandalwood star’s last film ‘Gandhada Gudi’, a docu drama, is set to hit the big screens on October 28, ahead of his first death anniversary on October 29.

Flix Sandalwood

The grand pre-release event of the late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film, Gandhada Gudi, is set to take place on Friday, October 21, at Bengaluru’s Sri Krishna Vihar Palace Grounds at 6 pm. The star passed away due to a cardiac arrest on October 29 last year. The pre-release event, called ‘Puneetha Parva’, is part of a series of events being organised in Puneeth’s memory ahead of his first death anniversary on October 29.

Sharing the news with fans, the actor’s wife, producer Ashwini Rajkumar, tweeted on October 16, “Puneetha Parva, Mark the date and be part of a grand pre-release event of Gandhada Gudi on October 21, 2022, at 6 PM onwards. Krishna Vihar, Palace Grounds Bengaluru." The event will be live streamed on PRK’s YouTube channel, which is the home production banner of Puneeth and Ashwini.

As per media reports, several Sandalwood stars including actors Yash, Upendra, Rakshit Shetty, Ramesh Aravind, Duniya Vijay, Raishankar Gowda, and Sai Kumar are likely to be present at the event. Actors Kamal Haasan, Prabhu Deva, Suriya, Balakrishna, and Rana Daggubati are also expected to attend the pre-release event.

Puneeth’s posthumous release Gandhada Gudi is a docu drama slated for theatrical release on October 28, and will feature a voiceover from Ashwini as a tribute to her late husband. The film, which is expected to walk viewers through the breathtaking beauty of Karnataka, co-stars wildlife expert Amoghavarsha.

Puneeth, who is fondly known as ‘Appu’ by fans, will also be conferred with the Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously on November 1. Announcing the same on October 20, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the award will be given on Kannada Rajyotsava, a celebration on the occasion of the Karnataka Formation Day. The late Sandalwood actor will be the 10th recipient of the state’s highest civilian honour.

