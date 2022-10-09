Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film Gandhada Gudi to release on October 28

The official announcement of the release date was made by late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar.

Flix Movie

Late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film, Gandhada Gudi, is set to release on October 28. Gandhada Gudi is a docudrama, directed by Amoghavarsha and starring actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The docudrama claims to highlight Karnataka's rich natural resources and is hailed as a tribute to nature.

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, the late actor's wife, made the official announcement of the release date via her Twitter handle. She addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wrote that Puneeth, who was fondly known as Appu, would have dearly liked to share the trailer with him. “Namaste @narendramodi. Today is an emotional day for us as we are releasing the trailer of #GandhadaGudi, a project close to Appu’s heart. Appu always cherished the interactions with you and would have loved to share with you in person.”

In another tweet, Ashwini shared a throwback photo of herself, Puneeth Rajkumar, and PM Modi. She wrote, “Appu is not in our midst, but his life and work motivates and gives us the strength to embrace the culture of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. #GGMovie celebrates cinema and also holds a mirror to the rich heritage, culture, nature, and diversity of our land.”

Appu is not in our midst, but his life and work motivates and gives us the strength to embrace the culture of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.#GGMovie celebrates cinema & also holds a mirror to the rich heritage, culture, nature, and diversity of our land.#DrPuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/klnWpUeWQt October 9, 2022

Replying to the tweet, PM Modi offered his best wishes for the movie and wrote in Kannada, “Appu lives in the hearts of millions around the world. He was brilliance personified, full of energy, and blessed with unparalleled talent. Gandhada Gudi is a tribute to Mother Nature, Karnataka's natural beauty, and environmental conservation. My best wishes for this endeavour.”

Appu lives in the hearts of millions around the world. He was brilliance personified, full of energy and blessed with unparalleled talent. #GandhadaGudi is a tribute to Mother Nature, Karnataka's natural beauty and environmental conservation. My best wishes for this endeavour. https://t.co/VTimdGmDAM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2022

The trailer of Gandhada Gudi takes the viewers through breathtaking sights with Puneeth Rajkumar on a journey through Karnataka, admiring the beauty of the waterfalls and woods. Gandhada Gudi will release on October 28 in Kannada, Hindi and English.