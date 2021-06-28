Puneeth Rajkumar and Priya Anand’s ’James’ to resume shooting in July

Touted to be an action drama, ‘James’ marks the first-time collaboration between Puneeth Rajkumar and director Chethan Kumar.

Flix Sandalwood

With the government easing lockdown restrictions, many films have resumed shooting. Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar’s upcoming film James will also be resuming shooting from July 5. The makers announced the news with fans via the official Twitter handle of the movie. Sharing actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s new still from the film, the tweet from the Twitter handle of James read, “Powerstar will be joining #James sets to resume shoot from July 5th with a JAW-DROPPING Action Sequence designed by Fight Masters, Ram-Laxman! (sic).”

Shot against a rustic backdrop that appears to be an underground tunnel, the new still features Puneeth striking a stylish pose seated on a motorbike. He sports a casual and dapper look in a navy blue tee, checked shirt and blue jeans. The makers also added that the team will be shooting high-octane action sequences choreographed by popular stunt choreographer duo Ram-Laxman. Helmed by director Chethan Kumar, who is popular for films such as Bahaddur and Bharaate, the movie stars actor Priya Anand opposite Puneeth. James is bankrolled by Kishore Pathikonda under the banner of Kishore Productions.

As per earlier reports, the team has already shot a major sequence in scenic locations in Kashmir. Touted to be an action drama, the movie also features actors Anu Prabhakar, Mukesh Rishi, Srikanth and others. James marks the first-time collaboration between director Chethan and actor Puneeth whereas Puneeth and Priya Anand have teamed up earlier for the 2017 Kannada movie Raajakumara. Helmed by Santhosh Ananddram, the action drama also featured an ensemble cast which included actors Ananth Nag, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Chikkanna, Sadhu Kokila, Achyuth Kumar and Avinash in important roles.

Puneeth was last seen in the Santhosh Ananddram directorial Yuvarathnaa, which was released in Kannada and Telugu. The movie featured actor Sayyesha opposite Puneeth. Yuvarathnaa marked Sayyeshaa’s Kannada and Telugu debut.