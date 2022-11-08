Puneeth Rajkumar’s Gandhada Gudi ticket prices reduced in Karnataka

Helmed by wildlife filmmaker Amoghavarsha, the docudrama marks late Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar’s last silver screen appearance.

Flix Sandalwood

The ticket price of late Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar’s posthumous release Gandhada Gudi has been reduced in Karnataka. Sharing the announcement with fans, producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, wife of the late actor, wrote in a statement on November 6, “To the people of Karnataka ... Gandhada Gudi is Appu's dream where he wanted Karnataka's lush forests and natural beauty to reach each and every Kannadiga and this was the reason behind the movie to be made. It was Appu's wish that all Kannadigas, especially the children should watch this movie.”

The ticket prices will be Rs 56 at single screen theatres and Rs 112 at multiplexes across the state starting from Monday, November 7 to Thursday, November 10. “To make this possible, after having had discussions with the distributors, exhibitors and the film team, I have decided that the movie Gandhadagudi will be shown in all theatres from Monday 07-11-2022 to Thursday 10-11-2022 in single screen theatres for ₹ 56 / and multiplexes for 112 / - all across Karnataka for all shows,” the post read. “Let us preserve our forests for our children and show them the beauty of Karnataka . Jai Hind ! Jai Karnataka !” Ashwini wrote.

Helmed by filmmaker Amoghavarsha, Gandhada Gudi offers viewers a peep into Karnataka’s spectacular wildlife. The docu-drama which hit the big screens on October 28, is bankrolled by Puneeth Rajkumar and his wife Ashwini Rajkumar’s home banner PRK Productions.

Puneeth, who is fondly known as ‘Appu’ by many, passed away due to a cardiac arrest last year.