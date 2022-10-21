About Gandhada Gudi: Puneeth Rajkumar’s docu drama marking his last on-screen appearance

Interestingly, ‘Gandhada Gudi’ draws its name from Puneeth’s father, matinee idol Dr Rajkumar’s hit 1973 film based on wildlife conservation.

Flix Sandalwood

Late sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar’s family members and fans are gearing up for Gandhada Gudi, which will mark his final appearance on the silver screen and is set to hit the big screens on October 28, ahead of his first death anniversary on October 29. The star, who is fondly known as ‘Appu’ by many, passed away due to a cardiac arrest last year. Puneeth Rajkumar and his wife Ashwini Rajkumar’s home banner PRK Productions which bankrolled the docu-drama, will be kickstarting the promotions with a grand pre-release event. Titled Puneetha Parva, the event will be held in Bengaluru on Friday, October 21 from 6 pm.

The makers of the film also have a series of special events and promotional activities planned as a tribute to the late actor. Helmed by wildlife photographer and filmmaker Amoghavarsha who has also co-starred in the film, the docu drama Gandhada Gudi offers viewers a peep into Karnataka’s spectacular wildlife.

Puneeth had unveiled the poster of the film on October 27, last year, two days before his untimely demise. “A story was born decades ago. Our people, the glory of our land. Our grass roots are spread all over the world. Inspiration for generations was indomitable. The time has come to recount that history," he had tweeted. Gandhada Gudi was Puneeth’s dream project. “Appu’s dream, an incredible journey. It's time for the return - Gandhada Gudi,” PRK Productions tweeted in December last year while unveiling the film’s teaser.

As Gandhada Gudi inches closer to its theatrical release, the makers also announced that it will feature a voiceover by Ashwini Rajkumar who came on board as the narrator for the film as a tribute to her late husband. A new trailer from the film which was unveiled on October 9, features footage of the late star experiencing Karnataka’s wilderness, traveling across the forests and exploring the underwater flora and fauna.

It took almost a year for the film’s team to shoot Gandhada Gudi. Co-produced by Mudskipper, the film has music by composer Ajaneesh Loknath, and cinematography by Pratheek Shetty. The wildlife documentary draws its title from Puneeth’s father, matinee idol Dr Rajkumar’s hit 1973 film of the same name. Touted to be one of the first few Indian films to be based on the themes of wildlife conservation and protection of forests, Dr Rajkumar’s 1973 Kannada film Gandhada Gudi featured popular actor Vishnuvardhan as the antagonist. It is the only film that featured actors Rajkumar and Vishnuvardhan together. Following its massive success, a sequel was made featuring Dr Rajkumar’s son, actor Shiva Rajkumar. Gandhada Gudi Part 2 hit the big screens in 1994. Actor Rajkumjar had also made a cameo appearance in the sequel.