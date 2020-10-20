Puducherry man takes own life after gambling loss, warns of addiction in final message

In an audio message recorded prior to his death, he says there should be a campaign to ban online gambling games.

After losing lakhs after playing online gambling games, a man took his own life in Puducherry on Sunday. Prior to his death, Vijayakumar recorded an audio clip urging people to not become addicted to online gaming. Vijayakumar, who is survived by a wife and child, was running a mobile phone shop in Puducherry. He was reportedly successful in his business when his friends introduced him to an online gaming app. Soon, Vijayakumar became addicted to the game and lost over Rs 25 lakh after playing from three IDs.

In the audio recording, Vijayakumar said, “I used three IDs and have lost around Rs 25-30 lakh. I was playing day and night and I have spoiled my health. I was very much addicted to the game and only later I realised that if I win Rs 30,000. I have also lost Rs 2 lakh. Even after knowing the modus operandi behind the gambling game, I had to play since there was no way out of the game.” He also tells his wife to circulate his audio so that people will know the impact of gambling online. He also says there should be a campaign to ban these games. Based on a missing complaint from his family members, the Korkadu police launched a search operation. The police later retrieved his body on Sunday.

In July, a college student in Chennai also took his own life after he lost money in a gambling site. The youngster Nitish spent Rs 20,000 in an online gambling game. He had stolen the money from a shop he was working in. He died by suicide after losing the amoount in the gambling game. Tamil Nadu has recorded similar deaths of people due to online gambling addiction. Taking a note of this, the Madras High Court called for regulating online games on July 24. The court also told the Tamil Nadu government to pass a legislation regulating online gambling and issue licenses to control the menace.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726