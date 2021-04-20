Puducherry imposes night curfew from April 20

Access to Beach Road will be stopped from 5 pm, according to the order.

As COVID-19 cases are rising, Puducherry has decided to impose a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am starting Tuesday. The Union Territory has directed hotels to close down by 8 pm and permit only parcel service. The order has also directed to stop access to Beach Road from 5 pm.

It may be noted that the fatality rate in the Union Territory touched 1.5% on Monday which is above the national average of 1.2%. Puducherry headquarters has the maximum number of deaths with 572 fatalities. Karaikal has 84 deaths followed by Yanam 45 and Mahe 12.

However, the recovery rate is 88.8% which is above the national average of 86%.

On Monday, Puducherry reported 565 fresh cases taking the total number of active cases to 4,692 of which 3,849 are under home isolation and treatment. Around 365 people have recovered from the disease on Monday.

The Health Department has sent 7.33 lakh swab samples for testing in the Union Territory of which 6.66 lakh samples were negative and more than half of the population underwent COVID-19 test. Puducherry has a population of 14 lakh people.

A press release from the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare states that it has so far administered COVID-19 vaccines to 30,202 healthcare workers, 17,961 frontline workers and 1,08 lakh others taking the total of people who were administered the vaccine to 1.55 lakh people.